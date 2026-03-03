Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

West Ham United's record Premier League goalscorer, Michail Antonio, has made a significant move following a challenging recovery period. On Monday, Al-Sailiya, a Qatari club, announced on social media the acquisition of Antonio on a free transfer. The announcement showcased Antonio in the club's attire, accompanied by a video of his memorable goals and training endeavors. However, details regarding the contract length and financial aspects were not disclosed.

Antonio's departure from West Ham occurred last August when the London club chose not to renew his contract. His absence from club football dates back to December 2024, after a severe car accident left him with multiple thigh fractures. The incident necessitated surgery and a three-week hospital stay.

The striker returned to the field in June 2025, participating as a substitute for Jamaica during their Gold Cup match against Guatemala. With 323 appearances and 83 total goals, Antonio's legacy at West Ham remains significant, especially as the club's top Premier League scorer with 68 goals.