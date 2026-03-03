Texas Bar Tragedy: Investigating the Unforeseen Attack

A horrifying mass shooting unfolded outside a Texas bar, leaving two dead and 14 injured in Austin's vibrant nightlife district. Authorities revealed that 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, initially flying under the radar, carried out the attack.

FBI and local police are exploring terrorism as a motive, citing connections to recent geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran. Diagne, originally from Senegal, exhibited possible extremist sympathies, donning clothing emblazoned with an Iranian flag and the phrase 'Property of Allah'.

The fatal eruption of violence interrupted students and patrons along Sixth Street, a buzz of university life. The gunman executed a chilling sequence, opening fire from an SUV before continuing on foot until neutralized by police officers.

