Left Menu

Texas Bar Tragedy: Investigating the Unforeseen Attack

A gunman killed two and injured 14 in a Texas bar shooting. The FBI is investigating it as potential terrorism linked to conflicts involving the US and Iran. The gunman, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, wore clothes with an Iranian flag. The shooting happened in Austin's busy nightlife area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:05 IST
Texas Bar Tragedy: Investigating the Unforeseen Attack
gunman
  • Country:
  • United States

A horrifying mass shooting unfolded outside a Texas bar, leaving two dead and 14 injured in Austin's vibrant nightlife district. Authorities revealed that 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, initially flying under the radar, carried out the attack.

FBI and local police are exploring terrorism as a motive, citing connections to recent geopolitical tensions involving the US and Iran. Diagne, originally from Senegal, exhibited possible extremist sympathies, donning clothing emblazoned with an Iranian flag and the phrase 'Property of Allah'.

The fatal eruption of violence interrupted students and patrons along Sixth Street, a buzz of university life. The gunman executed a chilling sequence, opening fire from an SUV before continuing on foot until neutralized by police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026