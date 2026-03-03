Controversy Erupts Over Prediction Markets Amid Khamenei's Death

Bets on the potential ouster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have placed prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi under the legislative microscope. Following Khamenei's death in Israeli air strikes over Tehran, Democratic U.S. lawmakers have raised alarms about military action wagers potentially enriching those with inside knowledge.

In the aftermath of the strikes, reviews revealed significant sums placed on these contracts, prompting concerns about insider trading. Democratic officials, including Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Mike Levin, have voiced strong opposition, calling for legal prohibitions on such prediction market activities.

As prediction markets grow increasingly popular, involving billions in trading volume, U.S. regulatory bodies are evaluating the legal boundaries and potential federal oversight required. Current debates focus on the ethical implications and potential national security risks posed by these financial instruments.

