Controversy Erupts Over Prediction Markets Amid Khamenei's Death

U.S. lawmakers are scrutinizing prediction markets following bets on the ouster of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli air strikes. Concerns revolve around insider trading and the legality of such bets, especially given substantial profits made prior to the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:15 IST
Bets on the potential ouster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have placed prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi under the legislative microscope. Following Khamenei's death in Israeli air strikes over Tehran, Democratic U.S. lawmakers have raised alarms about military action wagers potentially enriching those with inside knowledge.

In the aftermath of the strikes, reviews revealed significant sums placed on these contracts, prompting concerns about insider trading. Democratic officials, including Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Mike Levin, have voiced strong opposition, calling for legal prohibitions on such prediction market activities.

As prediction markets grow increasingly popular, involving billions in trading volume, U.S. regulatory bodies are evaluating the legal boundaries and potential federal oversight required. Current debates focus on the ethical implications and potential national security risks posed by these financial instruments.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

