International Outcry as School Strike Sparks Conflict Concerns
A reported strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, allegedly by U.S. and Israeli forces, has resulted in the deaths of over 160 individuals. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the U.S. did not deliberately target the school. The incident has been condemned as a war crime under international law.
In a critical development in the escalating U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, a strike on a girls' school in Minab has reportedly led to over 160 fatalities, according to Iranian state media. The strike, denounced by UNESCO and activist Malala Yousafzai, is being investigated amidst global condemnation.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States would not intentionally target civilian structures such as schools. He pointed to an ongoing investigation by the Department of War to determine the strike's origin and promised transparency regarding its findings.
The situation has further intensified with Iran's retaliatory actions following the operations that also resulted in the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. As the conflict broadens, U.N. officials, including Rosemary DiCarlo, underline the catastrophic implications of such incidents in war zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- Israel
- school
- strike
- international law
- UNESCO
- war crime
- Marco Rubio
- Malala Yousafzai
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Over US-Israeli Strikes
Escalation as Israel Launches Strikes on Tehran
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives
Tel Aviv Stock Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran