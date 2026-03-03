Left Menu

International Outcry as School Strike Sparks Conflict Concerns

A reported strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, allegedly by U.S. and Israeli forces, has resulted in the deaths of over 160 individuals. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the U.S. did not deliberately target the school. The incident has been condemned as a war crime under international law.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical development in the escalating U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, a strike on a girls' school in Minab has reportedly led to over 160 fatalities, according to Iranian state media. The strike, denounced by UNESCO and activist Malala Yousafzai, is being investigated amidst global condemnation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States would not intentionally target civilian structures such as schools. He pointed to an ongoing investigation by the Department of War to determine the strike's origin and promised transparency regarding its findings.

The situation has further intensified with Iran's retaliatory actions following the operations that also resulted in the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. As the conflict broadens, U.N. officials, including Rosemary DiCarlo, underline the catastrophic implications of such incidents in war zones.

