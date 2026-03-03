MSRTC's New Revenue Roadmap: Transforming 'Lal Pari' into Advertising Goldmine

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is gearing up to significantly enhance its revenue through strategic advertising initiatives. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Tuesday the corporation's plan to generate over Rs 250 crore from advertising over the next five years.

The MSRTC aims to transform its state-wide network of 'Lal Pari' buses into lucrative advertising platforms. Sarnaik highlighted the corporation's vast assets, including 251 depots and over 610 bus stands, as well as a fleet transporting 50 to 55 lakh passengers daily, offering a golden opportunity for advertisers. Expanding the fleet could push daily ridership to 1 crore, further increasing advertising value.

An ambitious strategy has been laid out to exploit all available spaces—both inside and outside the buses—for advertising. The competitive bidding process has already commenced, with tenders worth over Rs 250 crore accepted for the next five years, more than doubling the current Rs 22 crore annual ad revenue. Officials assert that diversifying income streams is crucial for the corporation's financial sustainability.