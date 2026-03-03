Britain Boosts Evacuation Efforts for Vulnerable Nationals in Oman

On Tuesday, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced that the UK is collaborating with airlines to enhance evacuation operations for vulnerable British nationals currently in Oman. Cooper addressed lawmakers in parliament, revealing that she was in close contact with her Gulf counterparts to facilitate this initiative.

The minister highlighted that a government-chartered flight would depart from Muscat shortly, focusing on the evacuation of those deemed vulnerable. As the UK ramps up its efforts, British nationals in Oman are advised to await further instructions from the foreign office on available options.

This announcement follows the registration of 130,000 British citizens in the Gulf region, underscoring the scale of the UK's engagement in ensuring the safety and evacuation of its nationals during international crises.