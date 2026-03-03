Left Menu

Britain Boosts Evacuation Efforts for Vulnerable Nationals in Oman

Yvette Cooper, the British Foreign Minister, announced efforts to increase flight capacity for evacuating vulnerable British nationals from Oman. Cooper is coordinating with Gulf countries and British citizens in the area, following the registration of 130,000 nationals in the region.

On Tuesday, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced that the UK is collaborating with airlines to enhance evacuation operations for vulnerable British nationals currently in Oman. Cooper addressed lawmakers in parliament, revealing that she was in close contact with her Gulf counterparts to facilitate this initiative.

The minister highlighted that a government-chartered flight would depart from Muscat shortly, focusing on the evacuation of those deemed vulnerable. As the UK ramps up its efforts, British nationals in Oman are advised to await further instructions from the foreign office on available options.

This announcement follows the registration of 130,000 British citizens in the Gulf region, underscoring the scale of the UK's engagement in ensuring the safety and evacuation of its nationals during international crises.

