Gasoline Prices Surge Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

In the United States, the average price for a gallon of gasoline has surged, increasing by 11 cents overnight to approximately $3.11, as reported by the motor club AAA.

These price hikes come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where recent US strikes on Iran have contributed to volatile market conditions.

As retaliatory attacks unfolded, the benchmark US crude price soared by 8.6% to $77.36 a barrel, while Brent crude rose by 6.7% to $81.29 a barrel, raising concerns over the global flow of crude.

