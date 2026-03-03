Tata Group Mitigates Risk Amid West Asia Conflict

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran voiced apprehensions regarding the potential disruptions to supply chains due to the current Iran-US-Israel conflict. He highlighted the conglomerate's strategy to mitigate risks and underscored the importance of ensuring employee safety in West Asia.

Chandrasekaran mentioned that Tata Steel is taking measures to diversify its raw material sources and maintain its operations smoothly. Employee safety remains a priority, with efforts being made to secure the well-being of those working in the region's service industries.

On the expansion front, Tata is optimistic about opportunities in artificial intelligence and new technology sectors, especially in Jamshedpur. The group is dedicated to skill development and increasing its workforce while investing significantly in reducing carbon footprints and renewable energy technologies.