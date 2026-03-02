Left Menu

Tata Steel's Bold Investment in Advanced Green Steel

Tata Steel is investing Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand for advanced green steel technology development at its Jamshedpur facility. The initiative, including hydrogen truck investments by Tata Motors, promises significant benefits for domestic and global players. An expert panel will explore further investment opportunities in Jharkhand.

Updated: 02-03-2026 16:42 IST
Tata Steel has announced a massive investment of Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand to develop advanced green steel technology at its Jamshedpur facility. This initiative, as revealed by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, is expected to boost the region's steel industry while pioneering low-carbon production methods.

The technology developed by Tata Group not only aims to enhance their output but also to provide benefits to other steelmakers by adopting these cutting-edge methods. Chandrasekaran's announcement was made during an event alongside CEO T V Narendran and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, illustrating the importance and collaborative nature of the initiative.

Additionally, Tata Motors will contribute to this developmental drive by investing in hydrogen trucks at the Jamshedpur facility. These investments signal strategic importance for both domestic and global markets. The Tata Group plans to form an experts' panel to identify and explore more investment opportunities in various sectors across Jharkhand, as encouraged by the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

