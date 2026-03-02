Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech
Tata Steel commits Rs 11,000 crore for advanced green steel technology in Jharkhand, aiming for low-carbon production. The project involves new ironmaking technologies to reduce emissions and reliance on imports. Tata Motors will also invest in hydrogen trucks, contributing to sustainable growth and skills development in the state.
Tata Steel is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand to develop advanced green steel technology at its Jamshedpur facility, as announced by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. This investment underscores Tata's commitment to pioneering low-carbon steel production, which is poised to benefit the broader steel industry.
Following successful trials in the Netherlands, Tata Steel plans to establish a commercial-scale facility with a capacity of around one million tonnes per annum by 2030. This venture is part of a larger strategy to enhance its global footprint and influence. Additionally, Tata Motors is making strides in sustainability by investing in hydrogen trucks at the same facility.
These initiatives align with Jharkhand's Vision 2050, focusing on sustainable and innovation-led growth. The investments are seen as pivotal for the state's industrial ecosystem, aiming to generate high-skilled employment and position Jharkhand as a leader in green ironmaking technologies.
