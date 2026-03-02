Left Menu

Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

Tata Steel commits Rs 11,000 crore for advanced green steel technology in Jharkhand, aiming for low-carbon production. The project involves new ironmaking technologies to reduce emissions and reliance on imports. Tata Motors will also invest in hydrogen trucks, contributing to sustainable growth and skills development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:04 IST
Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore in Jharkhand to develop advanced green steel technology at its Jamshedpur facility, as announced by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. This investment underscores Tata's commitment to pioneering low-carbon steel production, which is poised to benefit the broader steel industry.

Following successful trials in the Netherlands, Tata Steel plans to establish a commercial-scale facility with a capacity of around one million tonnes per annum by 2030. This venture is part of a larger strategy to enhance its global footprint and influence. Additionally, Tata Motors is making strides in sustainability by investing in hydrogen trucks at the same facility.

These initiatives align with Jharkhand's Vision 2050, focusing on sustainable and innovation-led growth. The investments are seen as pivotal for the state's industrial ecosystem, aiming to generate high-skilled employment and position Jharkhand as a leader in green ironmaking technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

 India
2
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

 Global
3
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

 India
4
Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026