Singapore Expands Foreign Manpower Policy to Boost Emerging Technologies

Singapore is expanding its foreign manpower policy to include workers from more countries in service-sector roles and introducing a new work pass in 2027 to draw global talent in emerging technologies. This move aims to address manpower shortages and maintain high-quality workforce standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore announced a significant expansion of its foreign manpower policy on Tuesday, opening eight service-sector roles to workers from more countries, including India, starting September. The initiative also introduces a new work pass from 2027 aimed at attracting talent in emerging technologies.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng stated that roles in social, food, and air transport services will be added to the Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List. This allows work permit holders from countries like Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines to be hired for jobs such as babysitters, educarers, teacher aides, food preparers, and cabin crew.

The Ministry of Manpower aims to help firms retain foreign workers by expanding hiring options and adjusting the qualifying salary for the S Pass. A new One Pass (AI and Tech) will further boost Singapore's capability to attract top talent in critical technologies like AI and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

