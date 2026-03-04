Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, called for greater pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Merz characterized Russia as 'playing for time' and stressed that their actions run counter to American interests. He advocated for a stronger diplomatic stance during trilateral talks involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, pressing for a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Chancellor insisted that for any peace deal to be viable, it must have Europe's endorsement, stating, "We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads."

