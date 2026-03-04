Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia's Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. Merz emphasized the need for a Europe-supported peace deal, rejecting any agreement made without European input.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following a meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, called for greater pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Merz characterized Russia as 'playing for time' and stressed that their actions run counter to American interests. He advocated for a stronger diplomatic stance during trilateral talks involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, pressing for a comprehensive peace agreement.
The Chancellor insisted that for any peace deal to be viable, it must have Europe's endorsement, stating, "We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Friedrich Merz
- Donald Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Germany
- peace deal
- Europe
- pressure
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump Eyes Potential Trade Deals with Germany
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration
France and Germany Unite for Nuclear Cooperation
Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.