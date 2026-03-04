Cleveland Fed Chief Calls for Cautious Approach Amidst Middle East Tensions

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack announced that it is premature to assess the economic implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Her comments were made during an interview with the New York Times, where she advocated maintaining a steady course for interest rates.

Hammack highlighted the need to sustain policy levels that could help drive inflation back towards its target, even as Federal Reserve officials acknowledged potential near-term risks to U.S. inflation and growth from the situation.

While she expects inflation to taper off in the summer, she cautioned that it might remain above the target by year-end. Hammack reiterated the central bank's commitment to tackling inflation, stating that less accommodation or additional restrictions could be necessary depending on labor market developments and inflation trends.