Prime Minister Starmer Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls for a composed response to Middle East tensions, following U.S. President Trump's critique of Britain's support for U.S. actions against Iran. Starmer emphasizes the importance of coordinated military efforts with the U.S. and deploying advanced defense systems in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:56 IST
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged the UK to maintain composure when addressing public concerns. His remarks follow President Donald Trump's criticism of Britain's measured support for U.S. strikes on Iran.

Addressing the parliament, Starmer acknowledged the national anxiety surrounding potential escalation and called for decisive and calm action. He highlighted Britain's collaboration with the United States in strategically deploying military assets.

Starmer confirmed that, over recent weeks, Britain has coordinated with U.S. forces, deploying air defense and counter-drone systems, along with F-35 jets, to bolster regional security.

