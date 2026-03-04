Putin Hints at Shift in Russian Gas Strategy
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated a possibility of Russia ceasing gas supplies to European markets, instead aiming for more promising regions. He emphasized that this was merely an idea and instructed the government to collaborate with companies on this matter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines on Wednesday with the suggestion that Russia might halt its gas supplies to European markets and shift focus towards more promising alternatives.
Highlighting that this was not a formal decision, Putin described it as merely 'thinking out loud'.
He assured that the government will be instructed to collaborate with Russian companies to explore this potential strategy shift. The move could have significant implications for Europe's energy landscape.
