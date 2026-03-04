Left Menu

Air France Halts Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Shortage: Impact on Tourism and Economy

Air France is suspending flights between Paris and Havana due to Cuba's fuel shortage impacting tourism and the economy. Starting March 28, flights will pause until June 15, currently requiring a refueling stop in the Bahamas. This suspension affects travel routes as Cuban airports lack jet fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:12 IST
Air France Halts Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Shortage: Impact on Tourism and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a move prompted by Cuba's ongoing fuel shortages, Air France announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend its flights between Paris and Havana. This situation poses significant challenges to tourism and economic activities on the Caribbean island.

The flights, originating from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, are currently scheduled to halt on March 28, with plans to resume operations on June 15. Due to the fuel shortage, returning flights are making stops in the Bahamas for refueling. Cuban authorities have yet to comment on this suspension.

Other airlines have also been affected, with Air Canada suspending service indefinitely. Cuba's tourism industry is grappling with severe blackouts and dwindling oil reserves, further exacerbated by geopolitical tensions with the United States and disruptions in oil shipments from Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba Faces Widespread Power Outage Amid Overseas Pressure

Cuba Faces Widespread Power Outage Amid Overseas Pressure

 Global
2
Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

 Global
3
No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

 Global
4
Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026