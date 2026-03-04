Air France Halts Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Shortage: Impact on Tourism and Economy

In a move prompted by Cuba's ongoing fuel shortages, Air France announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend its flights between Paris and Havana. This situation poses significant challenges to tourism and economic activities on the Caribbean island.

The flights, originating from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, are currently scheduled to halt on March 28, with plans to resume operations on June 15. Due to the fuel shortage, returning flights are making stops in the Bahamas for refueling. Cuban authorities have yet to comment on this suspension.

Other airlines have also been affected, with Air Canada suspending service indefinitely. Cuba's tourism industry is grappling with severe blackouts and dwindling oil reserves, further exacerbated by geopolitical tensions with the United States and disruptions in oil shipments from Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)