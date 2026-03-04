Explosive Attack: Container Ship Struck Near Oman

A container ship faced an attack on Wednesday afternoon near the coast of Oman, leading to a fire in its engine room, as reported by a UK military agency.

The vessel was on an eastbound transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and was struck by an unknown projectile 2 nautical miles north of Oman, stated the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, UKMTO.

Oman, acting as a longstanding mediator between Western nations and Iran, has been subject to repeated attacks from Iran.

