Explosive Attack: Container Ship Struck Near Oman

A container ship was attacked off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, igniting a fire in the engine room. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported the assault, which occurred 2 nautical miles north of Oman, was caused by an unidentified projectile. Oman has faced frequent attacks from Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:09 IST
A container ship faced an attack on Wednesday afternoon near the coast of Oman, leading to a fire in its engine room, as reported by a UK military agency.

The vessel was on an eastbound transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and was struck by an unknown projectile 2 nautical miles north of Oman, stated the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, UKMTO.

Oman, acting as a longstanding mediator between Western nations and Iran, has been subject to repeated attacks from Iran.

