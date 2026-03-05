IMR Group Invests INR 300 Crores in SEIL for Strategic Growth

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: The IMR Group, a prominent international metals and mining conglomerate, has declared a strategic investment of INR 300 Crores in Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) through subscription to share warrants. The investment will be managed by IMR's Indian subsidiaries, India Coke and Power Private Limited (ICPPL) and IMR Steel Private Limited (ISPL). This capital injection aims to fortify SEIL's operational framework, streamline its debt configuration, and set the stage for accelerated growth. It represents a notable development in IMR's forward integration plans and its expansion within India's burgeoning steel sector.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the IMR Group operates a comprehensive metals platform across 17 countries, engaging in global mineral trading, mining, and downstream steel production. Through this investment, IMR intends to leverage its worldwide sourcing capabilities for essential raw materials like metallurgical coke, coking coal, non-coking coal, and ferrous scrap. The goal is to boost SEIL's operational efficiency, enhance supply chain security, and increase competitiveness. The partnership aims to position SEIL to take advantage of India's fast-growing steel market, while affirming IMR's long-term dedication to the Indian steel landscape.

Mr. Anirudh Misra, Group CEO and Chairman of IMR, articulated, "This strategic investment in SEIL represents a pivotal moment in IMR's forward integration journey. India plays a central role in our growth strategy, and we hold an optimistic view of the Indian steel industry's long-term potential. By merging IMR's global sourcing expertise with SEIL's manufacturing base, we foresee tremendous opportunities for growth acceleration, operational optimization, and significant value creation for all stakeholders." Mr. Bandi Suresh Kumar, SEIL's Joint Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to have IMR Group as a strategic investor. This investment fortifies our long-standing relationship. Our port-based integrated steel plant is well-positioned to capitalize on India's steel demand surge, and with IMR's global reach and expertise, we are poised for substantial growth and enhanced stakeholder value."

