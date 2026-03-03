Left Menu

Grew Energy and SEIL Unite for Strategic Solar Expansion

Grew Energy and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) have approved a merger as part of a group restructuring plan. SEIL shareholders will receive new Grew Energy shares. This move aids Grew Energy's solar manufacturing expansion and global market entry, enhancing its foundation for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:43 IST
Grew Energy and SEIL Unite for Strategic Solar Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the boards of solar PV manufacturer Grew Energy and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) have approved a merger under a comprehensive group restructuring plan. This merger is set to provide a new direction and growth pathway for both companies.

According to regulatory filings, SEIL shareholders will receive 100 fully paid equity shares in Grew Energy for every 212 shares they hold. This decision marks a significant milestone for Grew Energy, a Chiripal group company, which operates a major photovoltaic module manufacturing plant in Rajasthan and is expanding its facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Vinay Thadani, CEO & Director of Grew Energy, emphasized that this merger is pivotal to the company's broader restructuring initiatives and will bolster their efforts to scale production, enter global markets, and sustain long-term growth.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

 India
2
Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

 India
3
The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, AP reports, citing AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to abou...

 Global
4
Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026