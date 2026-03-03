Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Choke India's Basmati Rice Exports

Geopolitical tensions have stalled around 400,000 metric tons of Indian basmati rice at ports and in transit due to soaring freight rates post-attack by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. Exporters face shipping challenges, with no alternative market ready to absorb the existing supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:28 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Choke India's Basmati Rice Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Approximately 400,000 metric tons of Indian basmati rice are stranded at ports and in transit, as export deals have dried up due to freight rate increases following the U.S. and Israel's recent attacks on Iran, according to trade officials.

India, the top exporter of aromatic, premium basmati rice, ships primarily to the Middle East, including countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. "About 200,000 tons are stuck in transit and an equal amount is stranded at Indian ports as the conflict has disrupted shipping lanes in the Middle East," explained Satish Goel, president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association (AIREA).

Exporters have delivered stocks to ports but cannot proceed due to the rising costs of container freight, and no alternative markets are equipped to absorb the current volume. The U.S. and Israeli air offensive expanded on Monday, affecting shipping in the Gulf, with insurance cancellations on vessel coverage escalating global freight rates. AIREA is seeking government assistance over storage and elevated freight charges, Goel added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

 Global
2
Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

Russian Forces Advance in Key Ukrainian Regions

 Russia
3
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

 United Arab Emirates
4
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026