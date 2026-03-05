Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

More than 20,000 Israelis have returned to the country since the Iran air war began, according to the Transportation Ministry. With about 120,000 more Israelis still abroad, Israel started to open its airspace, allowing a few flights to land at Ben Gurion International Airport.

The airspace was initially closed due to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which resulted in missile attacks from Iran and left many travelers stranded. The ministry reports that it could take seven to 10 days to bring home all citizens seeking repatriation. Efforts to expand transportation options are underway.

Most international arrivals have entered Israel via land routes into Eilat. Israeli airlines are operating repatriation flights from Europe to Egypt and Jordan, with limited flights now landing in Tel Aviv. The return operation is under tight security conditions, allowing only one flight per hour due to missile threats.