International Flights Disrupted Amid Middle East Crisis

The ongoing Middle East crisis has led to the cancellation of at least 175 international flights at Delhi and Bangalore airports. Airlines have started limited operations to help stranded passengers. Flight disruptions have affected thousands, with some routes suspended until March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:00 IST
International Flights Disrupted Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, at least 175 international flights were cancelled on Thursday at major Indian airports in Delhi and Bangalore, according to officials. The travel chaos affected numerous passengers as several airlines, including those from the Middle East, commenced limited operations to evacuate stranded individuals.

In Mumbai, 105 flights—40 departures and 65 arrivals—were cancelled. At Delhi airport, 22 departures and 18 arrivals were disrupted, while Bangalore saw 16 departures and 14 arrivals cancelled. SpiceJet announced the operation of 13 special flights, while Akasa Air has planned a service to and from Mumbai and Jeddah.

Flight routes to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait are suspended until March 2026, following airspace restrictions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that on March 4, nearly 70,000 passengers departed on 381 international flights from Indian airports. Notably, Emirates and Qatar Airways have commenced limited relief flights despite ongoing airspace limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

