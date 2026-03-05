Left Menu

Middle East Turmoil Grounds Indian Flights

Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights due to airspace closures amid escalating Middle East tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The civil aviation ministry advises passengers to monitor flight statuses closely. Major international routes are affected, impacting key hubs like Dubai and Doha.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:28 IST
Middle East Turmoil Grounds Indian Flights
The ongoing Middle East crisis has forced Indian carriers to cancel 281 international flights, impacting thousands of passengers. The government is keeping a vigilant eye on the situation as escalating tensions in the region—particularly involving the US, Israel, and Iran—lead to critical airspace closures.

According to the civil aviation ministry, passengers should closely follow updates provided by their airlines. A Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) has been set up, fielding over 1,461 grievances via AirSewa and helpline calls. Additionally, special flights by carriers like SpiceJet and Akasa Air are being arranged to assist stranded passengers.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings notes that Indian-headquartered airlines will face significant challenges due to their extensive operations in the Middle East—a critical hub in global air travel. This disruption affects leading regional airlines whose extensive networks span major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

