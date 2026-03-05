Air France Flight Suspensions Extended Amid Uncertain Times
Air France has announced it will prolong the suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until March 6, as well as to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 8. This decision is likely a response to ongoing global travel uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:33 IST
Air France, the prominent airline, has decided to extend the suspension of its flight operations connecting Dubai and Riyadh until March 6.
The airline is also continuing to halt its services to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut, with the resumption date now set for March 8.
This move comes as a reaction to unpredictable travel conditions affecting different parts of the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
