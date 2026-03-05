Escalating Tensions: Israel's Evacuation Warning in Southern Beirut Suburbs
Israel has warned residents of Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut suburbs to evacuate, marking the first time a full neighborhood alert has been issued. This move follows Hezbollah's attack drawing Lebanon into the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, prompting Israeli military responses in southern and eastern Lebanon.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military has issued an unprecedented warning to residents of southern Beirut's suburbs, urging them to evacuate immediately. This directive, delivered via social media by military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, encompasses several neighborhoods under Hezbollah's control adjacent to Beirut's airport.
The situation unfolded as Lebanon found itself drawn deeper into the Middle Eastern conflict. Hostilities erupted on Monday when Hezbollah, backed by Iran, launched an attack, leading to a retaliatory wave of Israeli airstrikes. These strikes have primarily targeted areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.
Wednesday saw further developments as the Israeli military instructed residents to vacate another portion of southern Lebanon. This area, spanning about 8% of Lebanon's total territory, underscores the growing scale of the conflict's impact on the region's civilian population.
