Exodus from Beirut: Escalating Tensions and Evacuations Amid Israeli Warnings

Israel urged residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate, signaling a potential escalation in its conflict with Hezbollah. This announcement ignited a mass departure from a region heavily populated by Hezbollah supporters and others.

The Lebanese crisis began when Hezbollah engaged Israeli forces, leading to airstrikes in southern Beirut and other parts of Lebanon. An Israeli military spokesperson issued a stark warning, advising residents to head east and north to avoid danger.

Amid clogged routes and mounting concerns, many fled for central Beirut. Transportation disruptions ensued, with the Beirut airport experiencing nearly complete flight cancellations. The violence underlines the region's enduring volatility, as civilians bear the brunt of the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)