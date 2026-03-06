Left Menu

Ukraine Calls for Immediate Release of Citizens in Hungary

Ukraine has demanded the immediate release of citizens detained in Hungary. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated Ukrainian consuls were denied access to seven hostages in Budapest. Kyiv is preparing further actions, possibly at the European Union level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:56 IST
Ukraine Calls for Immediate Release of Citizens in Hungary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has issued a strong demand for the immediate release of its citizens detained in Hungary. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed on Friday that the Ukrainian government is set to escalate the issue to the European Union's level.

In a social media post, Sybiha expressed frustration that Ukrainian consuls have been denied access to the seven citizens currently held in Budapest. The lack of explanation from the Hungarian side has prompted Kyiv to consider additional diplomatic actions.

The situation raises significant tensions between the two neighboring countries, with international implications as the European Union may become involved in resolving the matter.

TRENDING

1
LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

 Belgium
2
Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

 India
3
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
4
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026