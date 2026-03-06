Ukraine Calls for Immediate Release of Citizens in Hungary

Ukraine has issued a strong demand for the immediate release of its citizens detained in Hungary. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed on Friday that the Ukrainian government is set to escalate the issue to the European Union's level.

In a social media post, Sybiha expressed frustration that Ukrainian consuls have been denied access to the seven citizens currently held in Budapest. The lack of explanation from the Hungarian side has prompted Kyiv to consider additional diplomatic actions.

The situation raises significant tensions between the two neighboring countries, with international implications as the European Union may become involved in resolving the matter.