Tragedy Strikes as Man Dies in Rare Nilgai Collision

A tragic accident occurred when a 56-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a herd of nilgai in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Satish Saini, lost control of his vehicle and was fatally injured. Despite urgent medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries en route to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district when a 56-year-old motorcyclist collided with a herd of nilgai, resulting in his untimely death. The accident occurred late Thursday night in Salempur Balwantpur village.

According to Station House Officer Pravesh Sharma, the victim, identified as Satish Saini, was the husband of village head Poonam Saini. He had been returning home after switching off an electric motor in his field when he encountered the nilgai on the road, losing control and crashing into them.

Critically injured, Saini managed to inform his family over the phone. Rushed to a hospital in Saharanpur, doctors referred him to a higher medical center due to his severe condition. However, Saini succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Max Hospital in Dehradun, police confirmed.

