Reliance and Fazer Partner to Sweeten India's Chocolate Market
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has partnered with Finland's Fazer to produce, market, and distribute premium chocolates in India. The alliance aims to leverage Fazer's brand reputation and RCPL's local expertise to capture India's growing chocolate market amid rising incomes and retail expansion.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has inked a pact with Finnish food giant Fazer to enter India's premium chocolate market. The agreement, signed during Finland's President Alexander Stubb's visit to India, aims to strengthen trade relations between the two nations.
The partnership will combine Fazer's globally renowned heritage brands with RCPL's extensive distribution network to democratize access to premium chocolates in India. RCPL Director T Krishnakumar emphasized the opportunity to elevate consumer experience by marrying Fazer's manufacturing excellence with their local insights.
With access to nearly 3 million retail outlets, RCPL is poised to establish a strong foothold in the rapidly growing chocolate sector. The collaboration seeks to replicate past successes of RCPL in introducing global confectionery brands to Indian consumers.
