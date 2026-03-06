Uber Pioneers Intercity Bus Booking in India with AbhiBus Partnership
Uber has launched intercity bus ticketing through its app in India, collaborating with Ixigo's AbhiBus. This marks India's first global trial of the service, reflecting India's critical role in Uber's innovation hub. Riders can enjoy discounts as Uber expands its intercity travel segment.
Uber, the ride-hailing giant, announced the rollout of intercity bus ticketing on its app in India, marking this as its first global trial in this sector. The company has joined forces with Ixigo's AbhiBus to introduce the service, highlighting India's significance in its global innovation strategy.
Praveen Neppalli Naga, Uber's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the importance of India's technology teams in shaping Uber's expansion strategy worldwide. The new feature allows riders to book long-distance bus journeys, adhering to Uber's reliable service standards. Introductory offers include a 25% discount on the first intercity bus ride and 10% on the subsequent three trips.
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, noted the growing opportunities within India's intercity travel, fueled by improved road infrastructure. The partnership with AbhiBus leverages Uber's platform reach with AbhiBus's bus ticketing expertise to enhance the intercity travel market.
