Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating motorcycle accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of three people, including a 7-year-old boy. The unidentified vehicle involved fled the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when a motorcycle carrying four people was struck by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in three fatalities, including a young boy. The collision occurred near Jhagar village in the Fatehgarh area, approximately 25 kilometers from the town of Guna.

Assistant Sub Inspector Anil Kadam reported that the victims, Mukesh Bhil (25), Shankar Bhil (45), and Shankar's 7-year-old son Deepak lost their lives, while Babulal (28) sustained serious injuries. The group was traveling from Fatehgarh to Guna and hailed from Semra village.

Authorities suspect that an unidentified vehicle caused the motorcycle to crash, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the accident and locate the vehicle and its driver.

