Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A devastating motorcycle accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of three people, including a 7-year-old boy. The unidentified vehicle involved fled the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when a motorcycle carrying four people was struck by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in three fatalities, including a young boy. The collision occurred near Jhagar village in the Fatehgarh area, approximately 25 kilometers from the town of Guna.
Assistant Sub Inspector Anil Kadam reported that the victims, Mukesh Bhil (25), Shankar Bhil (45), and Shankar's 7-year-old son Deepak lost their lives, while Babulal (28) sustained serious injuries. The group was traveling from Fatehgarh to Guna and hailed from Semra village.
Authorities suspect that an unidentified vehicle caused the motorcycle to crash, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the accident and locate the vehicle and its driver.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CID's Unquestionably Hospitable Investigation Raises Eyebrows
Maharashtra CID Scrutiny Under Fire Over Plane Crash Investigation
EXCLUSIVE-US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike, sources say
Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka
Tragic Baramati Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery