Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has officially issued the aerodrome licence for Noida International Airport in Jewar, signaling the airport's readiness for flight operations, as per the latest statements from officials.

This significant development was confirmed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited, alongside the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. According to NIAL's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, the airport is ready in accordance with aviation rules and is expected to finalize preparations within 45 days.

Envisioned as one of the country's largest airports, the facility will feature one runway and one terminal in its first phase. The airport, developed through a PPP model, will eventually handle around 1.2 crore passengers annually and is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.