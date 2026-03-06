Chaos in the Skies: Aviation Faces Turmoil Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

Following the outbreak of hostilities related to the U.S.-Iran conflict, several airlines have resumed limited services from the Gulf region, despite ongoing safety concerns. A Lufthansa jet heading to the area was diverted, and an Air France flight turned back due to missile threats, highlighting the instability that persists.

The conflict has upended travel plans, leaving travelers scrambling to escape the Middle East, even as regional airspace remains largely closed. Some have opted for private jets, while limited commercial flights attempt to accommodate stranded passengers amidst 'absolute chaos.'

Fuel costs have surged, reaching new heights and adding financial pressure to airlines globally. Despite these challenges, Gulf carriers are working to restore connectivity, though the complete resumption of services appears uncertain amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.