Airport 360 Expo 2026: Breaking New Grounds in Aviation

The Adani Group-CIDCO joint venture NMIAL will be the premium airport partner at the Airport 360 Expo 2026 in Mumbai. The event will unite airport professionals and focus on innovative solutions in terminal development and passenger experience, enhancing India's aviation infrastructure as it expands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the aviation industry, the Adani Group-CIDCO joint venture NMIAL is set to be the premium airport partner for the impending Airport 360 Expo 2026. Scheduled for April 23-24 in Mumbai, the event promises to be a hub for industry leaders and policymakers.

This two-day aviation expo, organized by Media Fusion, aims to assemble airport operators, planners, technology providers, and policymakers to exchange insights on emerging solutions concerning terminal development, airside operations, and passenger experience, all while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

Building on the success of the Inter Passenger Terminal Show 2025, which drew over 2,200 aviation professionals, the Airport 360 Expo will further fortify the collaborative efforts to advance India's aviation infrastructure, with Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd making significant contributions to sharing developmental insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

