AEPC Appeals for Relief Amidst Aviation Disruptions

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested a waiver of demurrage charges from the civil aviation ministry due to flight disruptions from the West Asia crisis. AEPC argues that demurrage charges during these circumstances burden exporters facing delays and challenges. They urge for policy intervention to assist the export sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
  • India

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has formally requested assistance from India's civil aviation ministry as valuable export cargo faces delays due to flight disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel emphasized the severe impact these disruptions have on the global air logistics chain, suggesting that current demurrage charges only add to the financial strain on exporters. Sakthivel proposed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should guide Cargo Terminal Operators to waive such charges.

This move, he believes, would offer relief to the struggling export sector and help maintain confidence in India's air cargo trade amid international uncertainties. The logistical challenges, according to Sakthivel, are due solely to external issues beyond the control of samplers or agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

