France Plans Repatriation Flights for Nationals in Middle East
France has announced plans for repatriation flights for its nationals in the Middle East. The flights are scheduled for departure from the UAE, Egypt, and Israel. Although exact passenger numbers were not disclosed, there are around 400,000 French nationals currently in the region.
France is organizing repatriation flights for its nationals in the Middle East, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Planned departures include flights from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Israel, according to Barrot's statement on France 2 Television.
While the minister did not specify passenger counts, approximately 400,000 French citizens are presently in the area.
US State Department says it's preparing military and charter flights for Americans who want to leave Middle East, reports AP.