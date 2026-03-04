Left Menu

France Plans Repatriation Flights for Nationals in Middle East

France has announced plans for repatriation flights for its nationals in the Middle East. The flights are scheduled for departure from the UAE, Egypt, and Israel. Although exact passenger numbers were not disclosed, there are around 400,000 French nationals currently in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:11 IST
France Plans Repatriation Flights for Nationals in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is organizing repatriation flights for its nationals in the Middle East, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Planned departures include flights from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Israel, according to Barrot's statement on France 2 Television.

While the minister did not specify passenger counts, approximately 400,000 French citizens are presently in the area.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026