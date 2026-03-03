Left Menu

Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

Amid soaring oil prices due to the Iran conflict, airlines are strategically using hedging to manage rising jet fuel costs. Major carriers, including Air France-KLM, Air New Zealand, and Cathay Pacific, employ diverse hedging policies to mitigate financial risks associated with volatile fuel prices and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:27 IST
The ongoing Iran war has driven oil prices to new highs, putting substantial financial strain on global airlines. With jet fuel representing a significant portion of operational costs, carriers are feeling the pinch as Brent crude surpasses $80 per barrel.

In a bid to weather the economic turbulence, various airlines, such as Air France-KLM and Air New Zealand, have adjusted their fuel hedging strategies. These measures include increasing exposure and hedging percentages to buffer against volatile fuel prices and currency shifts.

From budget companies like EasyJet to giants like China Eastern Airlines, the aviation industry is rallying to manage financial risks. Each airline's unique approach underscores the critical importance of hedging in maintaining economic stability amid geopolitical uncertainties.

