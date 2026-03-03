Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

The ongoing Iran war has driven oil prices to new highs, putting substantial financial strain on global airlines. With jet fuel representing a significant portion of operational costs, carriers are feeling the pinch as Brent crude surpasses $80 per barrel.

In a bid to weather the economic turbulence, various airlines, such as Air France-KLM and Air New Zealand, have adjusted their fuel hedging strategies. These measures include increasing exposure and hedging percentages to buffer against volatile fuel prices and currency shifts.

From budget companies like EasyJet to giants like China Eastern Airlines, the aviation industry is rallying to manage financial risks. Each airline's unique approach underscores the critical importance of hedging in maintaining economic stability amid geopolitical uncertainties.

