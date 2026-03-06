Mass Repatriations: Global Effort Amid Middle East Turmoil

Nations around the globe are responding promptly to ensure the safe return of their citizens stranded in the Middle East as commercial air travel faces significant disruptions due to ongoing tensions. The conflict has surged following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Countries, including those in the European Union, have committed to extensive repatriation plans. Austria has initiated charter flights while coordinating through neighboring countries. Germany has lined up further flights following an initial successful repatriation mission. Similarly, France is setting up land and air routes for its citizens.

Meanwhile, many European countries are utilizing mechanisms like the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with over 1,000 citizens safely returned. The UAE is also actively facilitating special flights to aid stranded passengers, ensuring their timely departure from the region.