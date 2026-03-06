U.S. Evacuates Thousands Amid Middle East Conflict
President Donald Trump announced the safe evacuation of thousands of Americans from the Middle East amid ongoing military tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The operation, characterized as seamless, has included charter flights and other travel assistance, offering help and security guidance to nearly 13,000 Americans abroad.
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. is quietly evacuating thousands of people from the Middle East amidst a military conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
In a social media post, Trump stated the effort is being conducted seamlessly, although he did not disclose further specifics. The State Department later confirmed the ongoing outreach to Americans in the region, offering charter flights or other travel assistance as needed.
Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, Dylan Johnson, reported that several flights have safely returned hundreds of Americans to the U.S., and additional flights are scheduled as security conditions permit. A task force has assisted nearly 13,000 Americans abroad, providing both security guidance and travel assistance.
ALSO READ
Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors: Balancing Safety and Practicality
Trane Technologies Innovates Heat Safety with Cooling Solutions
Safety Protocols Strengthened: New Advisory for Parliament Vehicle Speed
State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory Iranian strikes, reports AP.
State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after Iranian strikes