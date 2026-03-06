The Indian cricket squad is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to clinch the T20 World Cup. A notable member of the support staff has been invoking divine help at every match venue, while the BCCI is making strategic changes to boost the chances of victory for the 'Men In Blue'.

In a bid to overturn luck, the team adjusted its training in Mumbai and switched accommodations in Ahmedabad, hoping a change in environment will favor them after past losses. Additionally, the team is contemplating a switch from a black to a red soil pitch for the final, seeking a perfect playing surface.

Adding to the pre-match excitement, Grammy award-winner Ricky Martin, alongside Indian artists, will perform to energize the crowd before the India-New Zealand showdown. Meanwhile, Western Railway plans special train services to cater to fans heading to the final.