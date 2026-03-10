Mystery Surrounds Death of Delhi YouTuber and Trader Found in Vacant Plot
Pushpendra, a 31-year-old YouTuber and garment trader from Delhi, was found dead in a vacant plot, leading to protests by his family who suspect foul play. Despite police investigations indicating no initial signs of murder, family members allege robbery and poisoning, as cash and valuables were missing.
In a shocking incident, Pushpendra alias Akash, a 31-year-old YouTuber and garment trader from East Delhi's Mandawali area, was discovered dead on a vacant DDA plot. The discovery spurred his family into protests, alleging foul play and robbery, after purportedly finding him themselves on March 8.
Pushpendra, known for his prominent presence on social media with over 4 lakh subscribers, had been missing since Saturday. Relatives claim he left home carrying substantial cash and valuables, including a gold ring and an iPhone, before his phone suddenly went unreachable. Their accusations focus on a friend reportedly with him at the time.
The police, while initiating inquest proceedings, state no murder signs were evident from the body's state. Nevertheless, family suspicions grow as possessions remain missing. Authorities assure a thorough investigation post-autopsy, while family-led protests outside the local police station emphasize their demand for justice.
