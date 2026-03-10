Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Delhi YouTuber and Trader Found in Vacant Plot

Pushpendra, a 31-year-old YouTuber and garment trader from Delhi, was found dead in a vacant plot, leading to protests by his family who suspect foul play. Despite police investigations indicating no initial signs of murder, family members allege robbery and poisoning, as cash and valuables were missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:00 IST
Mystery Surrounds Death of Delhi YouTuber and Trader Found in Vacant Plot
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Pushpendra alias Akash, a 31-year-old YouTuber and garment trader from East Delhi's Mandawali area, was discovered dead on a vacant DDA plot. The discovery spurred his family into protests, alleging foul play and robbery, after purportedly finding him themselves on March 8.

Pushpendra, known for his prominent presence on social media with over 4 lakh subscribers, had been missing since Saturday. Relatives claim he left home carrying substantial cash and valuables, including a gold ring and an iPhone, before his phone suddenly went unreachable. Their accusations focus on a friend reportedly with him at the time.

The police, while initiating inquest proceedings, state no murder signs were evident from the body's state. Nevertheless, family suspicions grow as possessions remain missing. Authorities assure a thorough investigation post-autopsy, while family-led protests outside the local police station emphasize their demand for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global
2
Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

 Global
3
Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

 India
4
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026