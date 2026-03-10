Lufthansa Pilots Strike: Pensions Dispute Sparks Two-Day Walkout
Lufthansa pilots will hold a two-day strike due to a pensions dispute, excluding flights to specific Middle Eastern countries. The union, unhappy with pension terms, declared readiness to strike following previous unsuccessful negotiations. The strike will impact flights from German airports from March 12 to March 13.
Lufthansa pilots announced a two-day strike starting Thursday over a simmering pensions dispute but exempted flights to select Middle Eastern nations due to ongoing situations there, according to the pilots' union, VC. The discord involves Lufthansa's primary airline and cargo division over pension enhancements.
VC President Andreas Pinheiro emphasized their preference to avoid escalation but lamented the lack of substantial offers from Lufthansa despite ongoing dialogue. "It's no use if the other side only signals a willingness to talk but refuses to discuss substantial improvements," Pinheiro noted.
The planned strike will impact all Lufthansa Cargo AG and Lufthansa passenger flights leaving German airports between midnight on March 12 until the end of March 13, except for flights heading to Egypt, Azerbaijan, and other specified Middle Eastern countries.
