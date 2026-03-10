Left Menu

Lufthansa Pilots Strike: Pensions Dispute Sparks Two-Day Walkout

Lufthansa pilots will hold a two-day strike due to a pensions dispute, excluding flights to specific Middle Eastern countries. The union, unhappy with pension terms, declared readiness to strike following previous unsuccessful negotiations. The strike will impact flights from German airports from March 12 to March 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:45 IST
Lufthansa Pilots Strike: Pensions Dispute Sparks Two-Day Walkout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lufthansa pilots announced a two-day strike starting Thursday over a simmering pensions dispute but exempted flights to select Middle Eastern nations due to ongoing situations there, according to the pilots' union, VC. The discord involves Lufthansa's primary airline and cargo division over pension enhancements.

VC President Andreas Pinheiro emphasized their preference to avoid escalation but lamented the lack of substantial offers from Lufthansa despite ongoing dialogue. "It's no use if the other side only signals a willingness to talk but refuses to discuss substantial improvements," Pinheiro noted.

The planned strike will impact all Lufthansa Cargo AG and Lufthansa passenger flights leaving German airports between midnight on March 12 until the end of March 13, except for flights heading to Egypt, Azerbaijan, and other specified Middle Eastern countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
2
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India
3
Ukraine Strengthens Middle East Ties to Counter Iranian Drone Threat

Ukraine Strengthens Middle East Ties to Counter Iranian Drone Threat

 Global
4
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026