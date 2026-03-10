Supply Snag: Indian Hotels and Restaurants Struggle Amidst LPG Shortage
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India reports a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, halting operations in multiple Indian cities. As disputes over supply claims arise, the hospitality sector faces challenges, threatening closures and impacting tourists and smaller eateries significantly.
Pradeep Shetty, Vice President of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), expressed grave concerns on Tuesday over a critical shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. This shortage has severely disrupted hotel and restaurant operations in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, raising worries about potential widespread temporary closures.
Despite claims from Indane gas official Ravi Kant about sufficient supply and logistical delays due to the Holi festival, reports from various states including Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh paint a dire picture. According to Shetty, if there is no improvement in the supply situation within two days, approximately 50 percent of Mumbai's hospitality establishments could be forced to shut temporarily.
The situation has stoked fears within the tourism sector, as international tourists and small to medium-sized eateries stand to be the most affected. Disagreements over the actual status of gas supplies continue, with some areas reporting no shortages while others prepare for operational challenges, turning to alternative fuel sources like induction and green gas.
