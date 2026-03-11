English Proficiency: A Key Driver for Global Business Efficiency

Ninety-eight per cent of HR leaders in India believe that their organizations could achieve greater efficiency with improved English proficiency assessments, according to the latest TOEIC Global English Skills Report by Educational Testing Services (ETS). The report underscores AI's inability to compensate for inadequate English skills.

The research, based on a survey of 87 HR decision makers in India, forms part of a larger ETS study covering 17 countries. It reveals that 97 per cent of Indian employers now consider English proficiency more crucial than five years ago, with 84 per cent identifying a competitive disadvantage from lacking such skills.

Ajay Pratap Singh of ETS noted the pivotal role of India's talent in global technology ecosystems. As organizations scale globally, there's a shift towards formal English proficiency evaluations in hiring, reinforcing workforce capabilities for productivity and international collaboration. Globally, 90 per cent of employers echo the importance of English, especially with increased AI integration.

