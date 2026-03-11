Left Menu

English Proficiency: A Key Driver for Global Business Efficiency

A recent report highlights the critical role of English proficiency in enhancing business efficiency in India. Ninety-eight per cent of Indian HR leaders believe that better English assessments could improve organizational efficiency. The report also indicates that AI cannot replace strong English skills, emphasizing the need for reliable assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:59 IST
English Proficiency: A Key Driver for Global Business Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ninety-eight per cent of HR leaders in India believe that their organizations could achieve greater efficiency with improved English proficiency assessments, according to the latest TOEIC Global English Skills Report by Educational Testing Services (ETS). The report underscores AI's inability to compensate for inadequate English skills.

The research, based on a survey of 87 HR decision makers in India, forms part of a larger ETS study covering 17 countries. It reveals that 97 per cent of Indian employers now consider English proficiency more crucial than five years ago, with 84 per cent identifying a competitive disadvantage from lacking such skills.

Ajay Pratap Singh of ETS noted the pivotal role of India's talent in global technology ecosystems. As organizations scale globally, there's a shift towards formal English proficiency evaluations in hiring, reinforcing workforce capabilities for productivity and international collaboration. Globally, 90 per cent of employers echo the importance of English, especially with increased AI integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026