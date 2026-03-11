Dutch Supreme Court Overturns Schiphol Flight Cap

The Dutch Supreme Court has annulled a government decision to impose a flight limit at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a significant hub in Europe. This ruling came after the court found the 2024 decision to cap flights at 478,000 annually was inadequately justified.

The move was originally intended to mitigate noise pollution in the surrounding areas. However, the court determined that the government did not sufficiently motivate or support its decision-making process in implementing this flight cap.

As Schiphol is one of the busiest airports, the ruling signals ongoing debates between environmental concerns and operational demands. The decision underscores the need for thorough justification in balancing economic and environmental priorities in airport management.

(With inputs from agencies.)