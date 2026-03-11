Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, is persistently evacuating its personnel from Iran due to the escalating U.S.-Israeli attacks on the region. Despite these tensions, approximately 450 employees continue to work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the organization's head, Alexei Likhachev.

Recent reports indicate that an additional 150 Rosatom workers have successfully left the facility, crossing the border into Armenia before proceeding to Russia. Although Rosatom has started constructing two extra units at Bushehr, all construction activity has currently been suspended due to the continually tense situation.

Despite the tumultuous environment surrounding Bushehr, Likhachev confirmed earlier this week that no direct strikes have occurred at either the nuclear power plant or its associated construction site, indicating a cautious watchfulness as developments unfold.

