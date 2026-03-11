Left Menu

Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, is evacuating staff from Iran due to increasing U.S.-Israeli tension. Despite evacuations, 450 employees remain at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with 150 recently crossing into Armenia. Construction on additional units at Bushehr is currently halted due to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, is persistently evacuating its personnel from Iran due to the escalating U.S.-Israeli attacks on the region. Despite these tensions, approximately 450 employees continue to work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the organization's head, Alexei Likhachev.

Recent reports indicate that an additional 150 Rosatom workers have successfully left the facility, crossing the border into Armenia before proceeding to Russia. Although Rosatom has started constructing two extra units at Bushehr, all construction activity has currently been suspended due to the continually tense situation.

Despite the tumultuous environment surrounding Bushehr, Likhachev confirmed earlier this week that no direct strikes have occurred at either the nuclear power plant or its associated construction site, indicating a cautious watchfulness as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

