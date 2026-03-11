Hungary's Pipeline Pressure: Restarting Oil Amidst Diplomacy and Conflict

In a move rooted in rising global oil prices, Hungary has dispatched a fact-finding mission to Ukraine to probe the Druzhba pipeline outage. The pipeline has become a central figure in a diplomatic standoff between Budapest and Kyiv, exacerbated by Viktor Orban's election campaign.

The oil flow ceased in January, leading to Hungary vetoing new EU sanctions on Russia and financial aid for Ukraine. This situation highlights the broader geopolitical tensions influenced by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Claiming the pipeline was damaged by a Russian attack, Ukraine faces accusations from Hungary and Slovakia of political maneuvering. Hungary's Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek confirmed Slovakia's participation in the assessment mission amidst appeals for EU sanction suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)