Karnataka Eyes AI for MSME Future-Proofing

The Karnataka government is taking steps to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation into its upcoming MSME policy, aiming to equip local manufacturers for future industrial challenges. At a recently held state-level workshop, Rohini Sindhuri, Secretary of the Department of MSME, Sugar and Textiles, shared insights into this initiative.

Sindhuri emphasized that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) make up nearly 97% of Karnataka's industrial units and are significant employment generators. To modernize this vital sector, the government has initiated drafting a dedicated policy. The state-level workshop is the first of multiple planned consultations with stakeholders across districts to ensure comprehensive industry input.

The proposed policy's core will be technology and innovation, aiding MSMEs in adapting to global market changes. The government is considering introducing specific AI and digital adoption frameworks, enhancing these enterprises' productivity and competitiveness. Entrepreneurs and industry associations are encouraged to contribute their suggestions for a forward-looking, inclusive policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)