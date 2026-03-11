LPG Crisis in Rajasthan: A Threat to Hospitality and Industry

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has led to a significant disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders across Rajasthan, with industries reliant on this essential fuel scrambling to maintain operations. Hotels, restaurants, and manufacturers are among those hit hardest as the shortage tightens its grip on the state.

In the hospitality industry, where LPG is crucial, the scarcity is raising serious concerns. Many restaurant operators like Pradeep Singh from Jaipur are reporting operational difficulties and considering alternative fuel sources. The crisis could also increase wedding costs, with industry experts predicting a rise between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per event.

Manufacturers are equally troubled. Factories in Alwar and other regions require LPG for production processes, and any stoppage could lead to shutdowns. Meanwhile, the export of goods like auto components and food products may suffer due to increased freight costs and diminished demand from conflict-affected West Asian markets.

