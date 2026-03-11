Revolutionizing India's Roadways: The Green Express Highway Initiative

The Indian government is set to embark on a groundbreaking infrastructure project with the construction of the Green Express highway, a venture that promises to redefine connectivity across the nation.

This highway, slated to run from Surat to Kurnool, will slash the distance between Delhi and Chennai by 320 kilometers. Additionally, it will cut down travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to a mere 12 hours, an initiative announced by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha.

The new roadway is not only expected to alleviate traffic congestion in areas such as Kolhapur but also facilitate a seamless link from North to South India, ultimately driving economic growth and enhancing transportation efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)